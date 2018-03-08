Three Family Members Stabbed In Vienna Street

"At 19:45 pm (1845 GMT), three people were stabbed by an attacker," Vienna police said on its Twitter account. A police spokesman told the news website Oe24 the three victims were from the same family.
The attack took place on the large shopping street of Praterstrasse, near a subway stop in the Austrian capital.
The police spokesman said the unidentified knifeman was being hunted by officers, and that the motive and exact circumstances were as yet unknown.
According to Austria's APA agency, the victims were a couple and their adult daughter, who Oe24 reported was screaming at the time of the attack.
