Three Family Members Stabbed In Vienna Street The attack took place on the large shopping street of Praterstrasse, near a subway stop in the Austrian capital.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police spokesman said the unidentified knifeman was being hunted by officers (Representational) Vienna, Austria: Two women and a man from the same family were seriously injured in a knife attack in central Vienna on Wednesday evening, local police said.



"At 19:45 pm (1845 GMT), three people were stabbed by an attacker," Vienna police said on its Twitter account. A police spokesman told the news website Oe24 the three victims were from the same family.



The attack took place on the large shopping street of Praterstrasse, near a subway stop in the Austrian capital.



The police spokesman said the unidentified knifeman was being hunted by officers, and that the motive and exact circumstances were as yet unknown.



According to Austria's APA agency, the victims were a couple and their adult daughter, who Oe24 reported was screaming at the time of the attack.



Police also reported another knife attack on Twitter, committed shortly after and in the same area as the attack near the metro, although no link could be made between the two incidents.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Two women and a man from the same family were seriously injured in a knife attack in central Vienna on Wednesday evening, local police said."At 19:45 pm (1845 GMT), three people were stabbed by an attacker," Vienna police said on its Twitter account. A police spokesman told the news website Oe24 the three victims were from the same family.The attack took place on the large shopping street of Praterstrasse, near a subway stop in the Austrian capital.The police spokesman said the unidentified knifeman was being hunted by officers, and that the motive and exact circumstances were as yet unknown.According to Austria's APA agency, the victims were a couple and their adult daughter, who Oe24 reported was screaming at the time of the attack. Police also reported another knife attack on Twitter, committed shortly after and in the same area as the attack near the metro, although no link could be made between the two incidents.