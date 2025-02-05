Thousands Flee Santorini As Dozens Of Earthquakes Rattle Greece's "Instagram Island"

Thousands of residents have fled the island of Santorini after a swarm of earthquakes shook the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea on Tuesday morning. According to the BBC, over 300 earthquakes have been recorded in the past two days near the island, and Greece's Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP) has estimated that the intense seismic activity may continue for many more days if not weeks. Around 9,000 residents have already left the island. Authorities have closed the schools and warned against large indoor gatherings. Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has, however, urged calm.

Santorini, dubbed Greece's "Instagram Island," attracts millions of visitors yearly but is only home to around 2,000 permanent residents. In recent days, many of the locals have fled the island for the safety of the mainland, and for those who've decided to stay in Santorini, Greek officials have warned them to stay alert in the coming days due to the increasing seismic activity.

Over the past three days, hundreds of tremors with a magnitude of 3.0 or more have been recorded in the Aegean Sea, between Santorini and the nearby islands of Amorgos and Ios, as per the BBC. No major damage has been reported on the island so far, but emergency measures are being taken as a precaution. Schools on the island will remain closed until Friday and residents have been urged to avoid large indoor gatherings.

"Everything is closed. No one works now. The whole island has emptied," an 18-year-old local resident told Reuters news agency before boarding a vessel.

Also Read | Santorini Schools Shut, Emergency Crews Deployed Amid Earthquakes: Is There A Volcano Link?

On Monday, Greece PM Mitsotakis urged residents to remain calm as authorities deal with "a very intense geological phenomenon". Separately, Santorini's Mayor, Nikos Zorzos, said the island was prepared for seismic activity that "may last many weeks". The island must approach it "with patience and calm", he said, per the outlet. He added that plans were in place to build shelters and provide food for the population should larger tremors emerge.

Authorities have said that the recent quakes were related to tectonic plate movements instead of volcanic activity. Seismologists consider the recent tremors to be minor. However, preventive measures have been put in place in case a larger earthquake occurs.

Notably, Santorini is no stranger to tremors. Its most recent large quake - with a 7.5 magnitude - struck in 1956, killing at least 53 people and injuring more than 100 others.

