'Those Involved Should Be Held Responsible': PM Modi On Gaza Hospital Tragedy

The PM was one of the first world leaders to term the Hamas assault on Israel a terror strike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was one of the first world leaders to call out the October 7 assault by Hamas on Israel as a terror attack, has condemned Tuesday's strike on a hospital in Gaza, which killed 500 people.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the PM said he was "deeply shocked" by the deaths in the attack and extended his condolences to the families of those killed.

Even as Israel and Palestine remain locked in a blame game over who was responsible for the horrific hospital strike, PM Modi raised concern over civilian casualties in the war and called for those involved in the attack to be held responsible.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," the Prime Minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.



Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2023

The post came at nearly the same time as US President Joe Biden landed in Israel on a visit which is meant to show solidarity with the country.

