"Done By The Other Team": Biden Backs Netanyahu On Gaza Hospital Strike

Just minutes after landing in Israel's Tel Aviv, US President Joe Biden addressed the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing his support in the war against Hamas.

Biden has strongly backed top ally Israel and its military campaign -- retaliation for the killing of 1,400 people who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death in shock cross-border attacks launched by Hamas on October 7.

"I wanted to be here today. For a simple reason I want the people of Israel, the people in the world to know where the United States stands," Biden said.

Hamas also condemned the 'atrocities' committed by Hamas, who have been taken hundreds of hostages and are reportedly beheading women and children.

"They (Hamas) committed atrocities that make ISIS look somewhat rationale. We also have to bear in mind that Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people, and has brought them only suffering," he added.

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday, beginning a visit to show solidarity and confer on the spiralling Gaza war. Descending from the plane amid a large security contingent, Biden embraced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on the tarmac.

Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas and try to rescue 199 hostages from the besieged and blockaded territory had already left at least 3,000 dead inside Gaza before a hospital was destroyed today.

Hamas and Israel traded accusations after a blast ripped through a hospital killing 500. While Hamas claims that the blast was caused by an Israeli rocket, the Benjamin Netanyahu government maintained that they had no role in the attack. The Israeli military blamed Palestinian militants, saying that the an outgoing Islamic Jihad rocket misfired.

Speaking about the hospital strike, Biden told Netanyahu that the attack seems to have been 'done by the other team'.

"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team," Biden said.