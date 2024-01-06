This Is What Hollywood Actor Christian Oliver's Last Post On Instagram Was

Christian Oliver died aboard a privately owned, one-engine aircraft Thursday.

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, known for his role in "Speed Racer," tragically passed away in a plane crash earlier today in the Caribbean Sea. The news comes just days after Oliver shared a hopeful message on Instagram, expressing his excitement for 2024.

Oliver, along with his daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, and pilot Robert Sachs, perished when their small plane plummeted into the sea moments after takeoff from Bequia, a small island in the Grenadines. The aircraft was en route to St Lucia when the incident occurred.

The family appeared to be on vacation, with Oliver posting on Instagram days earlier an image of a tropical beach and the caption, "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love... 2024 [here] we come!"

He leaves behind a rich legacy spanning both on-screen and off-screen accomplishments. His acting career stretched across genres, while he was also recognized for his charitable work and devotion to family.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a photo of the private plane that carried actor Christian Oliver, born Christian Klepser, and his daughters.

Oliver's career saw him share the screen with prominent actors like George Clooney in "The Good German" and appear in over 60 films and TV shows, including "Valkyrie" with Tom Cruise and early roles in "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and "The Babysitters Club." In his native Germany, he gained popularity for his two-season stint on the hit cop show "Alarm Fur Cobra 11."

Oliver's sudden death deeply saddens the entertainment industry and casts a shadow over the optimistic message he shared just days before the tragedy.