This Common Chemical Found In Homes Linked To More Than 350,000 Heart Disease Deaths

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Exposure to phthalates may have caused over 356,000 deaths in 2018. India reported the highest number of phthalate-linked deaths at over 103,000. Phthalates are linked to various health issues, including cardiovascular problem

Exposure to phthalates, chemicals commonly found in household plastics, may have contributed to over 356,000 cardiovascular-related deaths in 2018, according to a new study. The Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific regions collectively bore about 75% of the global death total attributed to phthalate exposure. Researchers at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine estimated that about 13% of cardiovascular deaths in people aged 55-64 worldwide could be linked to phthalates.

"By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health," lead author Sara Hyman, an associate research scientist at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, said in a statement.

The NYU Langone Health team specifically studied di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), a phthalate used to make products like food containers and medical equipment more flexible. Previous research showed that DEHP exposure can trigger an overactive immune response in heart arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke. The study estimated that DEHP exposure contributed to 356,238 global deaths in 2018, accounting for nearly 13.5% of heart disease deaths among people aged 55-64. This finding aligns with previous research linking phthalates to over 50,000 premature deaths annually among older Americans, primarily due to heart conditions.

Counties with the highest DEHP-associated deaths also had booming plastics industries, the study noted. The study further highlighted India's significant exposure to phthalates due to its growing plastics industry and extensive use of PVC in consumer goods. India had the highest number of deaths linked to phthalate exposure, with 103,587 cases.

What are Phthalates?

Notably, phthalates are chemicals that make plastics more flexible and are also used in personal care products like lotions, shampoos, and perfumes to retain fragrances. They are also found in consumer products such as food storage containers, and children's toysDue to their widespread use, some researchers refer to them as "everywhere chemicals."

Phthalates have raised concerns among scientists due to their potential health risks, including links to heart disease, obesity, and ADHD. Phthalates are also known as endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with hormones in the body. Research has linked them to reproductive health issues, pregnancy complications, and birth problems.

"What we know at present is that multiple chemicals used in plastic materials contribute to inflammation, hack our hormones, our natural signalling molecules that underlie basic biological functions, including metabolism and cardiovascular function. But this study and the study on which it's based don't exist in isolation. There is a larger body of studies from the laboratory, from animals and from humans that suggest that these chemicals contribute to heart disease," said lead researcher Leonardo Trasande, director of the NYU Centre for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards, US.