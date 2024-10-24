"Think He's Sincere": Putin Welcomes Trump's Remark On Ending Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin today said he welcomed "sincere" comments made by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump about bringing an end to Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Trump "spoke about his desire to do everything to end the conflict in Ukraine. I think he is being sincere. Of course we welcome statements like this, whoever they come from," Vladimir Putin told reporters at the end of the BRICS summit in Kazan.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)