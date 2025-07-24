'They Are Increasingly Active': India Says UK To Cooperate In Tackling Extremism

In a briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Kingdom, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that India shared its views on increasing activities of extremism and informed that the British officials have cooperated on this matter.

During the briefing, Mr Misri said, "With regard to the activities of extremists, we shared our thoughts and views. We have noted the fact that they are increasingly active and have in past and continue to threaten the safety and security of our diplomatic missions and personnel, inciting violence against our leaders and our diplomats...We received cooperation from the UK on this matter."

PM Modi had also spoken to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the topic of terrorism and thanked him for his support and solidarity for the people of India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

With respect to the two leaders' discussion on terrorism, Mr Misri said, "Both leaders expressed a commitment to strengthening the global fight against terrorism. It was noted that extremism and radicalisation pose a threat to both societies and that there is a need to further enhance bilateral collaboration and cooperation to deal with these scourges of terrorism, extremism and radicalisation."

He added that PM Modi also asked for "the UK's cooperation to bring to justice economic offenders and fugitives from Indian law."

They also discussed the matter of illegal immigrants. Mr Misri delineated that India has been clear regarding its stance against illegal migration. He said, "We have emphasised that the government of India is clearly against illegal migration and we have worked in the past and will continue to work on these issues, including for the purpose of repatriating such illegal immigrants."

Later in the day, PM Modi was invited by his counterpart to the Chequers Estate where the leaders held restricted and delegation-level talks regarding the entire gamut of issues in their bilateral relationship.

