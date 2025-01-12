The Team: 12 Trump Picks Trusted To Deliver Republican's 6 Big Poll Promises

US President-elect Trump has set up the stage for a fiery "day one" in the Oval Office, with the promise of pardoning January 6 Capitol riot prisoners, sealing America's southern border and rolling back protections for transgender students. To ensure the swift implementation of his radical changes, the incoming president has nominated individuals who are not only loyal to him, but bring their own ideas about how to enact the Republican's agenda.

We look at some of Donald Trump's most notable pledges and his cabinet picks entrusted to deliver those promises.

1- Mass Deportation Of Undocumented Migrants: One of the biggest pledges of Trump's campaign was the largest mass deportations of undocumented migrants in US history. He also promised to complete the construction of the wall at the border with Mexico that was started during his first term as US president.

To oversee his immigration promises, Trump has picked border hardliners Kristi Noem as the Homeland Security Secretary and Tom Homan as his Border tsar.

A four-term congresswoman who became governor of South Dakota in 2018, Noem is a vocal critic of President Joe Biden's border policies. She was the first governor to send members of her state's national guard to Texas to help with border enforcement.

On the other hand, Homan is a former police officer who was acting director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Trump's first term. He was an early advocate of separating children from their parents or caregivers who crossed the border without documentation, which became one of Trump's more controversial immigration policies during his first presidential term.

2- Moves On Economy, Tax And Tariffs: Trump's campaign had promised to "end inflation" by imposing new tariffs of at least 10 per cent on most foreign goods. He also pledged sweeping tax cuts.

To ensure the implementation of his economic agenda, Trump nominated Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary and Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary.

Lutnick was the co-chair of Trump's transition team and has backed the President-elect's economic plans, including wide-ranging tariffs. He has also advocated for deregulation of cryptocurrencies and the elimination of income tax.

Meanwhile, Bessent is a Wall Street financier who once worked for liberal billionaire George Soros. He supports Trump's calls for new tariffs on imports, and like Lutnick, has suggested that the US government sees tariffs primarily as a negotiating tool and not as a permanent source of US revenue.

3- Cost Cuts And Dismantle Bureaucracy: Donald Trump has pledged to restructure federal agencies and 'dismantle' bureaucracy by announcing a new entity called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He picked billionaire executive Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the entity.

Though not a federal department, Trump said DOGE will "provide advice and guidance" from outside the executive branch and work closely with the White House's Office of Management and Budget to propose cuts.

As part of his new role, Musk has suggested a possible $2tn in spending cuts and vowed to send "shockwaves" through the government. Ramaswamy has also backed the idea of dramatically shrinking the size of the federal government, streamlining agencies and cutting costs.

4- Abolish Climate Regulations: Trump has promised to cut regulations, especially in a way that helps the American car industry. He pledged to increase production of US fossil fuels on day one in favour of renewable energy sources such as wind power.

Much of this work will be overseen by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump's new energy czar and pick for Interior Secretary, along with Chris Wright, a Colorado-based natural gas fracking CEO and Trump's pick for Energy Secretary.

Both are staunch fossil fuel advocates, but each has also worked with clean energy.

5-Foreign Policy Change With Ending Russia-Ukraine War And China Tariffs: During his election campaign, Trump criticised the tens of billions of dollars spent by the US administration on supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. He pledged to end the conflict "within 24 hours" through a negotiated deal. He also pledged to levy a 60 per cent tariff on all goods from China.

To oversee his foreign policy and national security, Trump has picked Marco Rubio and Secretary of State, Michael Waltz as National security advisers and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

Rubio, who represented Florida since 2011, is part of the Senate intelligence and foreign relations committees and is known for his hard-line positions on Iran and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as China.

Waltz too, like Rubio, has talked tough on China. As chair of a House subcommittee, he argued that the US should prepare more for conflict in the Pacific.

A military veteran who served with a medical unit in Iraq, Gabbard has routinely opposed American foreign policy. A former Democrat, she blamed NATO for the Russia-Ukraine war and echoed a Kremlin claim that there were US-funded biolabs in Ukraine. As Trump's intel tsar, her role will be critical for US-backed wars.

6-Affordable Care Act Repeal: Donald Trump aimed to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, and propose its replacement with a system that would lower premiums and expand health savings accounts.

Trump picked a longtime lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F Kennedy Jr as Health and Human Services. Despite having no medical qualifications, he would have broad remit over US federal health agencies - including those that oversee approval of vaccines, whose use he wants to review.