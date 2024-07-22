'The Simpsons' Prediction Comes True: Joe Biden Out, Kamala Harris In

Joe Biden dropped out of the US presidential race on Sunday

US President Joe Biden has ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee. The sudden change is similar to a development predicted years ago in the popular animated series The Simpsons.

In the 17th episode of the 11th season, which aired in 2000, Lisa Simpson became the first female president of the US. She is seen in an outfit similar to what Kamala Harris wore at Joe Biden's inauguration, hinting at her rise to the presidency in future.

The episode also points to a predecessor who left behind a budget crisis for President Lisa to manage, strongly suggesting a real estate mogul (Donald Trump) had previously held the office.

The Simpsons has a history of making eerily accurate and satirical references to global events. Some of their previous predictions include the rise of smartwatches, Donald Trump's presidency, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and Finnish economist Bengt R Holmstrom winning the Nobel Prize for his work.

Most recently, a cartoon showing the former president lying in a coffin went viral. This comes after the recent attempted assassination of Trump.

Joe Biden dropped out of the US presidential race on Sunday, saying it was in the "best interest of my party and the country" to step aside. His withdrawal was widely anticipated following his abysmal performance in the June debate against Trump. The announcement came unexpectedly while he was recovering from COVID-19 at his Delaware beach house.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris received significant backing from key Democratic figures, including Hillary Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is also a potential rival for the nomination.

The Democratic fundraising group ActBlue reported Harris received $27.5 million in small-donour contributions within just five hours.