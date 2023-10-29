Princess Leonor Of Spain Steps Into The Spotlight As She Comes Of Age

Spain's Princess Leonor will celebrate her birthday on October 31.

Spain's Princess Leonor will celebrate her 18th birthday this Tuesday, a significant moment that places her in the spotlight as the future heir to the throne. Her birthday will be marked with a formal ceremony in the Spanish Parliament. During this event, she will take the oath of allegiance to the Constitution and be presented with medals from both the Congress and the Senate.

Highlighting the importance of her birthday, a reception will take place at the Royal Palace in Madrid. This will be followed by a family get-together at the El Pardo palace, located just outside the capital.

While everyone is curious about Princess Leonor's role as a royal adult, the Spanish royal family has shared a collection of photos featuring the princess. These pictures include some that have never been made public before. Among them is a snapshot of her first day at school, with her mother, Queen Letizia, and her father, King Felipe VI, who was a prince at the time, by her side. In the next slide, Princess Leonor is seen holding the FIFA World Cup trophy.

In May, Princess Leonor graduated from UWC Atlantic, a boarding school located in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. She completed her studies for the International Baccalaureate. During the graduation ceremony, her fellow students expressed their excitement with cheers and cheers, while her tutor commended her for her unwavering passion for learning, her ability to understand people, her exploration of diverse perspectives, and her sense of humour, reported BBC.

Following her graduation, Spanish media closely monitored Princess Leonor's completion of basic training at an army academy in Zaragoza. She has embarked on a three-year officer's course, the report added. Alongside her classmates, Princess Leonor was observed participating in drill exercises while dressed in a beret and fatigues. She also received a ceremonial sword as part of her training.

Princess Leonor's role as a royal became prominent when she led the Princess of Asturias awards on October 20.