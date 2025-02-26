"That's Crazy": Influencer Spends Rs 1,655 To Buy Single Strawberry In US

A social media influencer spent Rs 1,655 on a single strawberry from a luxury grocery store in the US, which triggered a strong reaction. One person called it "a joke on society."

Alyssa Antoci, 21, recorded herself while tasting the strawberry. "This is a $19 strawberry from Erewhon and apparently it's like the best-tasting strawberry in the entire world," she said in her TikTok video, which was posted on X.

She took a bite and said, "Wow, this is the best strawberry I've ever had in my life. That's crazy! $19 for one strawberry. I need to eat every last bit of it."

Ms Antoci revealed this was the organic single berry, imported from Japan Kyoto.

The video was posted on X with the caption, "To pay $19 for a single strawberry? I promise you it tastes like a normal strawberry. It's a placebo effect; your brain convinces you it tastes astronomically good because it has to be for the price you paid and the way it is presented to you."

Soon after the clip went viral, people in the comments section mocked her purchase.

A person said, "Eating this strawberry is equal to that guy spending millions on a duct tape banana just to eat it. My brain can't see the difference."

Another commented, "I have seen an $8 water before with nothing added... What a joke."

"If I paid $19 for a single strawberry, I'd be crying the whole video," read another remark.

If I paid $19 for a single strawberry,



Los Angeles-based grocery chain Erewhon is a go-to place for several celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Brooklyn Beckham, and Kardashians.

Erewhon has drawn attention in the past as well. Last year in May, the store began selling around 950 ml soup for approx. Rs 2,100. Other than this, the store also priced a bag of specialty cocktail ice at approx. Rs 2,500.