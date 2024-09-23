Thailand Official Collects Salary And Bonuses For 10 Years Without Working. Here's How

A shocking scandal has rocked Thailand, exposing the country's deep-seated corruption issues. According to the South China Morning Post, a government official from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department in Ang Thong province allegedly received a salary and bonuses for 10 years without ever showing up to work. The reason? He was too busy singing at a nightclub to bother with his day job. The official was constantly exhausted from working at night, which led him to skip work during the day.

Despite his decade-long absence, the government official remarkably escaped termination or penalties, continuing to collect his salary and bonuses without interruption. To maintain a facade of accountability, he would periodically receive a summons to the office to receive reprimands or sign documents at the mayor's behest - a strategic move seemingly designed to dodge scrutiny.

The shocking case of misconduct was only revealed thanks to a Facebook page called Watchdog, dedicated to exposing government wrongdoing. The page has garnered 1.1 million followers, highlighting the widespread concern over corruption in Thailand. According to Transparency International's 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, Thailand scored a dismal 35 out of 100, ranking 108th out of 180 countries. A staggering 88% of Thai respondents view government corruption as a significant problem, with 24% admitting to paying bribes in the past year.

This incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning the government's lack of accountability. Under Thai law, corrupt officials can face one to 10 years in prison and fines ranging from 2,000 to 20,000 baht ($60 to $600). The local government has maintained silence regarding the case, and it remains unclear whether or how the official will be punished.

Notably, this isn't an isolated incident. Another case involves a family in Nakhon Ratchasima province, who endured six years of bullying by their neighbour – a government official and son of a high-ranking police officer. Despite reporting the abuse, the family faced legal threats, and the perpetrator remains uncharged.

Thailand's public sector employs approximately 1.68 million workers, including 421,000 civil servants. Once coveted for their financial security and benefits, these jobs are now losing appeal among young people, who increasingly opt for riskier careers to pursue their passions.