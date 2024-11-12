Thai Woman Endures 18 Years Of Pain; X-Ray Reveals Needle Lodged In Her Vagina

A Thai woman has been experiencing nearly two decades of constant, stinging pain after a suture needle was left in her vagina post-childbirth, according to a report in SCMP. The 36-year-old woman from the Cho Airong district in the Narathiwat province has been suffering severe abdominal discomfort since then but unable to find any treatment. She approached the village headman Aruman Waenogi, earlier this month, who in turn contacted a non-profit organisation (NGO) named Pavena Foundation for Children and Women for help.

The NGO, dedicated to assisting victims of abuse. rape, harassment and human trafficking took note of the issue and started coordinating with the Narathiwat Provincial Public Health Office.

According to the NGO, 18 years ago, the nurse dropped a needle in the victim's vagina when she was receiving stitches. The doctor attempted to fish it out using his fingers but could not retrieve it. Worried about the excessive bleeding, the doctor opted to close the wound, leaving the needle stuck inside. It wasn't until 2023 that the woman, troubled by the pain, went to have an X-ray at a government hospital and discovered the needle.

Also read | 'Is It Ethical?': Netizens Divided After Scientist Treats Her Cancer Using Experimental Vaccine

No surgery yet

As of the last update, the woman had no surgery officially scheduled but was required to visit the hospital four times a month for regular monitoring. "Currently, the young woman still has to travel to the hospital about 3-4 times a month. Even though she uses the gold card for treatment, there are travel expenses," the NGO stated.

The NGO has contacted the local security office to arrange for hospital visits and pledged to continue following up on her care. It is also unclear as to whether she will take legal action against the hospital and doctor who left the needle inside her, leading to lifelong problems.