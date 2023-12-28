Thai Farmer Transforms Rice Fields Into Cat-Themed Art

The team utilized a drone to ensure precise seed placement, creating cat-shaped designs.

A Thai farmer has transformed his rice fields into giant works of art using some clever crop planting, BBC reported. Farmer Tanyapong Jaikham and 200 volunteers planted the seedlings at various spots in the field in the northern province of Chiang Rai to depict cartoon cats, hoping to lure tourists and cat lovers.

"It's crucial to position accurately, and the rice will gradually change shades over time," Tanyapong told the media outlet.

"We're expecting tens of thousands to come and see the art in the rice fields," he told Reuters.

The process relies on GPS coordinates to position the seedlings as designated in an initial artist's sketch, he said, with the plants changing tint as they grow, the news agency reported.

Observation towers are under construction in the nearby vicinity, providing visitors with a view of artwork inspired by the Thai saying, "There is fish in the water and rice in the fields."

As the world's second-largest exporter of rice, following India, Thailand has set a goal to export 8.5 million metric tons this year.

For young individuals interested in exploring the intersection of art and technology, a visit to the site could be particularly beneficial, according to Tanyapong.

"Previously, rice was mainly considered for consumption," he said. "This approach allows us to develop tourism and agriculture simultaneously."



