What Is THAAD, The Advanced US Anti-Missile Battery Being Sent To Israel

The United States has deployed one of its most advanced missile defence systems, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), along with 100 US troops to Israel. The move came in response to a recent barrage of Iranian missile strikes on Israel, retaliating for the assassinations of key Iranian and Hezbollah leaders.

What is THAAD?

The THAAD is a state-of-the-art missile defence system designed to counter short, medium and intermediate-range ballistic missile threats. It is the only US system capable of intercepting targets inside and outside the atmosphere. THAAD undergoes continuous improvements to enhance its effectiveness against evolving threats.

Why THAAD?

The Joe Biden administration came to Israel's rescue to protect the country against ballistic missile attacks from Iran or its proxies. With Israel preparing to respond to Iran, particularly following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the deployment of THAAD bolsters Israel's defences.

READ | A 9/11-Style Bombing Plan Was Scrapped Before Hamas Launched Israel Attack

Iranian authorities, meanwhile, warned that any Israeli aggression, including potential strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities, would provoke a forceful response. In light of these escalating threats, Israel requested US support for arms and ammunition, something it has solicited over the last year in its war against Gaza, killing nearly 45,000 people and displacing the entire population.

Not too long ago, its attacks on Lebanon also killed nearly 2,500 people and injured 10,000 others.

How does THAAD work?

THAAD is designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles during the "terminal phase" of their flight - the final stage before impact. This system can target missiles both inside and outside the atmosphere (endoatmospheric and exoatmospheric). THAAD defends against short, medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, making it highly adaptable to various types of missile threats.

A unique feature of the system is that it does not carry explosive warheads. Instead, it destroys targets using kinetic energy, meaning it hits incoming missiles with force rather than detonating a warhead.

Components of THAAD

THAAD is composed of four main elements:

Interceptor: Destroys incoming missiles using impact force.

Launch vehicle: Mobile trucks that carry and launch the interceptors.

Radar: Tracks and detects threats from a range of 870 to 3,000 km.

Fire control system: Coordinates the launching and targeting of interceptors.

A standard THAAD battery includes six truck-mounted launchers, each carrying up to eight interceptors, along with radar and radio equipment. Reloading each launcher takes about 30 minutes, and a full battery requires 95 US soldiers to operate.

US role in THAAD deployment

One of the critical aspects of THAAD is that it is exclusively operated by US personnel. If deployed in Israel, this would require the presence of US troops on Israeli soil. The US Army currently possesses seven THAAD batteries deployed in various global conflict zones as part of its defensive strategy.

The decision to send THAAD to Israel made just weeks before the US presidential election, marks the first major US military deployment to Israel since the country started bombing Gaza.