Watch: Tesla Model Y Catches Fire In Canada, Owner Escapes After Smashing Window

A Tesla owner in Canada says he was driving a 2021 Model Y on Friday, when the car alerted him of an error, powered down, locked the doors with him inside, and began pouring thick smoke from the air vents.

To get out of the vehicle, the owner had no choice except to break the car's window.

The owner, Jamil Jutha, was on his way to a golf course in North Vancouver, British Columbia, when the accident occurred, according to Driving, a Toronto-based online automobile magazine.

A witness recorded the incident and shared a video of it on YouTube.

It took firefighters about five minutes to douse the flames completely.

Here's the video of the incident:

“The doors wouldn't open,” Mr Jutha was quoted as saying by CTV News, a Canadian news organisation. He added that the windows refused to go down. “Of course, there's always going to be panic in a moment when you feel trapped. I kicked through the window, climbed out and called 911 right away,” said Mr Jutha.

Mr Jutha purchased the vehicle only eight months ago, according to Electrek, a website that covers stories on the electric vehicle market.

While the electronic releases are the primary means of operating the doors in a Tesla vehicle, they do not work in the event of a power outage. Each door also has a manual release in plain sight.

The Electrek report added that it's frequently an issue for individuals who are unfamiliar with the automobile since they use the manual release instead of the electronic release, which allows the frameless door's windows to go down before the door can be pushed open, assuring a safer opening.