'Terrorist' Mail Bombings Must Be Punished To 'Fullest Extent': Trump

"Political violence must never ever be allowed in America and I will do everything in my power to stop it," Donald Trump said.

World | | Updated: October 27, 2018 06:46 IST
Washington: 

Donald Trump on Friday called the attempted US mail bombing spree "terrorist actions" that must be punished "to the fullest extent of the law," while speaking at a rally of his supporters.

"As you know the suspect has been captured and is in federal custody," the US president said, after a man was arrested for allegedly mailing at least 13 explosive devices to people including leading Democratic figures and former high-ranking officials.

"Political violence must never ever be allowed in America and I will do everything in my power to stop it."



