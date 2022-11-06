Terrifying Videos Show Tornadoes Ripping Apart Homes, Uprooting Trees In Texas And Oklahoma

Due to the severe weather threat, more than 100 flights were delayed.

Raging tornadoes ripped through central Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, uprooting trees, damaging homes and shutting down highways. The US National Weather Service (NWS) urged residents to take cover from dangerous weather sweeping the region. As per Newsweek, the NWS also put a tornado watch into effect for 21 counties in central and north Texas in the relative vicinity of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Several videos circulating online showed the ferocious tornadoes approaching towns in Texas as well as the wreckage left behind. Images of destroyed homes and debris littered on streets also flooded Twitter.

More video of Greenview #txwx tornado crossing FM1567 nearly 20 mins ago pic.twitter.com/997vS8lbEb — Tyler Pardun (@t_pardun) November 4, 2022

"Your East Texas tornado coverage," wrote one user while sharing a video of a twister barreling through an open field.

"Greenview, TX just south of Sulphur Springs minutes ago," said another.

"Our town of Idabel got hit by a tornado tonight. This was our church. My family is okay, but a lot of people are going to have it hard for a while. Prayers for my hometown please," a third user wrote while sharing an image of debris.

Our town of Idabel got hit by a tornado tonight. This was our church. My family is okay, but a lot of people are going to have it hard for a while. Prayers for my hometown please. pic.twitter.com/NJnrRKcSi4 — Jonathan Schwartz (@JWSchwartz2025) November 5, 2022

As per Fox News, one person was killed and dozens more were injured after tornadoes ripped through Texas and Oklahoma. More than 3,500 people were also without power in Oklahoma, according to PowerOutage.US. Additionally, over 34,000 were out in Texas, over 22,000 were powerless in Louisiana and more than 12,000 outages were reported in Arkansas.

Due to the severe weather threat, more than 100 flights were delayed too. However, on Saturday, the Fort Worth office of the NWS said that the threat from the weather will be diminishing for most of the area as the cold front passes by, potentially leaving some small hail and gusty winds.