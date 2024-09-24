Telegram Can Disclose User Data At Authorities' Requests, Says Co-Founder Pavel Durov

Telegram can disclose users' data upon reasonable requests from authorities, the encrypted messaging service's co-founder Pavel Durov said on his Telegram channel.

"We've made it clear that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate our rules can be disclosed to relevant authorities in response to valid legal requests," Pavel Durov said on Monday, specifying that the messenger has updated its terms of service and privacy policy, bringing them to uniformity across the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such changes were introduced to "further deter criminals from abusing Telegram Search," he noted.

Pavel Durov also pointed out that some users were abusing Telegram's search function to sell illegal goods. However, the team of the platform has removed all problematic content from searches in recent weeks.

Pavel Durov, a native of Russia, was detained in Paris last month and later released on a $5.6 million bail for charges including failing to act against Telegram users involved in cyberbullying, sharing pedophilic content and glorifying terrorism. He was placed under judicial supervision and banned from leaving France.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)