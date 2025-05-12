Taliban Bans Chess In Afghanistan Over Gambling Concerns

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Taliban has banned chess in Afghanistan due to gambling concerns. The Afghanistan National Chess Federation has also been suspended. The ban will last until chess is deemed compatible with Islamic law.

The Taliban government has banned chess in Afghanistan until further notice, owing to fears that the game is a source of gambling for the players. Apart from banning the game, the Afghanistan National Chess Federation (ANCF) has also been suspended, according to a report in the BBC.

The country's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice announced the move, stating the game will remain prohibited until its compatibility with Islamic law can be determined.

"Chess in sharia is considered a means of gambling, which is prohibited according to the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice law announced last year," said sports directorate spokesperson Atal Mashwani, adding that religious concerns are at the heart of the decision.

"There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess," said Mr Mashwani.

Former president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Kirsan Ilyumzhninov said he had prepared an appeal to the taliban leadership to reconsider their decision.

"In connection with the situation with the ban on chess in Afghanistan, I have prepared an appeal to the Taliban leadership with a request to reconsider their decision," wrote Mr Ilyumzhninov on X (formerly Twitter).

This is not the first instance when Chess has been banned in Afghanistan. After the Taliban came to power in the Asian nation in 1996, the terrorist outfit banned the game, but it managed to stage a comeback after the regime change in 2001.

Last year, the authorities banned free fighting sports such as mixed martial arts (MMA) in professional competition, saying it was too "violent" and "problematic with respect to sharia".

Since seizing power in August 2021 after the US hastily withdrew its troops, the Taliban has constantly curtailed the freedom of its citizens. Women are prohibited from pursuing higher education and are not allowed in public or amusement parks.