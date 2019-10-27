Syria Kurds Expect ISIS Revenge Attacks After Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Killed

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US raid.

Syria's Kurdish forces said they expected revenge attacks by the ISIS group following the US announcement Sunday that the terrorist organisation's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed.

"Sleeper cells will seek revenge for Baghdadi's death," Mazloum Abdi, the top commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces -- the de facto army of the Kurdish administration that holds thousands of ISIS fighters in custody -- told AFP.

