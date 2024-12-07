As Rebels Advance, Bashar Al-Assad Loses Another Key Syrian City: 10 Facts

In another setback to President Bashar al-Assad's hold on power, the Syrian government forces have lost control of Daraa city, widely regarded as the birthplace of Syria's 2011 civil uprising.

Here Are 10 Points On this Big Story: In 2011, Daraa city, located roughly 100 km from capital Damascus, became the epicentre of nationwide protests after the Assad government detained and allegedly tortured a group of boys for scrawling anti-regime graffiti. What began as peaceful demonstrations soon spiralled into a violent conflict that has since seen over 500,000 dead and millions displaced. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, opposition forces now control over 90 per cent of Daraa province, with regime forces retreating in successive waves. Daraa's fall follows the swift loss of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, and Hama in the country's central region. These major victories have emboldened rebels to push south toward Homs, Syria's third-largest city, and even closer to Damascus, the seat of Assad's power. The rebel coalition spearheading this offensive is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with origins in Al-Qaeda. Though designated a terrorist organisation by Western governments, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said in an interview that the group's primary goal remains the overthrow of Assad. In the country's east, government forces vacated Deir Ezzor, ceding territory to Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) backed by the United States. The withdrawal appears sudden, with troops reportedly regrouping in Palmyra, a key junction on the road to Homs. Airstrikes by Syrian and Russian aircraft have sought to slow the rebel advance, but observers note that these efforts have been relatively limited, likely reflecting Russia's stretched military commitments elsewhere, particularly in Ukraine. Jordan has closed its border crossings with Syria, while Lebanon has imposed restrictions on land crossings. Israel, which occupies the Golan Heights, announced reinforcements to its aerial and ground forces. Turkey, which has supported elements of the Syrian opposition, expressed a mix of approval and caution over the rebel advance. The Centre has issued an advisory to completely "avoid all travel to Syria until further notice". Indians currently in Syria have been advised to "remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus". According to the New York Times, Iran is evacuating its military personnel and military officials from Syria into Iraq and Lebanon. Iranian civilians in Syria are also reportedly evacuating thanks to heightened hostility towards the Iranian regime for its continued support of al-Assad. Over 280,000 people have been displaced since the offensive began, according to UN estimates. In Homs, which has endured some of the conflict's deadliest violence, tens of thousands of residents, particularly from Assad's Alawite minority, are fleeing in anticipation of the rebels' arrival.

