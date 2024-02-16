Switzerland Is Best Country To Build Multi-Generational Wealth

Switzerland has 85 per cent of the total opportunity score. (Representational)

Switzerland is the world's best nation to build multi-generational wealth. As per a new index by citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners, Switzerland has 85 per cent of the total opportunity score.

The index evaluated the nations on six different parameters including earning potential, career advancement, employment opportunities, premium education, economic mobility, and livability.

With 100 points of earning potential, 95 points of career advancement, and 94 points of employment prospects, Switzerland has occupied the top spot on the index.

On high livability and economic mobility, Switzerland scored 75 points, while it scored 72 on premium education.

Switzerland is followed by the United States of America which scored 82 per cent on the total opportunity score. The US stands equivalent to Switzerland on employment prospects—94 points.

However, it dwindled to 93 points on earning potential, 86 points on career advancement, and 68 points on high livability.

The employment prospects and premium education in the USA stand at 74 points.

India, meanwhile, scored 32 per cent on the opportunity score, which is even lower than Greece and occupies the last spot among the top 15 nations on the list.

India has one of the lowest scores on economic mobility, which is just 8 points. Among its other parameters, India has the highest career advancement with 43 points.

Despite scoring a similar earning potential that of Switzerland (100 points), Singapore occupied third place on the Index as it got a 79 per cent total opportunity score.

After scoring 97 points, Singapore has garnered the highest employment prospect score on the list, which includes 15 nations.

Singapore has the least career advancement among the top 5 nations on the index. Apart from 66 points in career advancement, the nation has scored 55 points in premium education, 65 points in high livability and 92 in economic mobility.

Australia was at the fourth place with a 75 per cent total opportunity score.

The island nation has amassed 66 points on earning potential, 79 on career advancement, 84 on employment prospects, 73 on premium education and 74 both on economic mobility and high livability.

The top 5 places ended with Canada standing in fifth position after it received a 74 per cent total opportunity score. Canada's employment prospects stood similar to that of Australia's

The North American nation amassed 67 points on earning potential, 79 on career advancement, 71 on premium education, 73 on economic mobility and 72 on high livability.

With 49 per cent on the total opportunity score, Greece stands last in the index of 15 nations.