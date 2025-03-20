France Plans To Distribute 'Survival Manual' To Help Citizens Prepare For War, Disasters

France is planning to distribute a 20-page survival manual booklet to every household to prepare them for potential emergencies, including war in the country.

The survival manual aims to encourage citizens to develop their resilience in the face of different crises, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou told CNN. "This includes natural disasters, technological and cyber incidents, health crises like Covid-19, and security crises like terrorist attacks and armed conflict," the spokesperson added.

The manual, if approved by Prime Minister Bayrou, will have three sections -- each with useful tips to stay safe and protect your family during emergency situations.

The guidelines will include knowing which radio stations to tune into, keeping a list of emergency contacts (such as the police, fire department, and ambulance), and ensuring all doors are closed in the case of a nuclear explosion.

The manual will also describe how one can help protect the community, such as by joining reserve units or volunteering with local firefighting teams.

In 2022, France launched a government website that advises on how to prepare for an emergency.

The new booklet is inspired by similar initiatives in Sweden and Finland where manuals instruct people on how to handle emergencies such as military conflicts, power cuts, communications failures when internet and phone services are down and extreme weather events.

The French survival booklet will also recommend every household to keep a 'survival kit'. It includes six liters (1.6 gallons) of bottled water, a dozen tins of food, batteries, and a flashlight in case of a power outage and medical supplies such as saline solution, compresses, and paracetamol.

"The first step in citizen engagement is to be informed about threats and stay updated. Engagement can also mean joining associations, such as the reserve forces. We are doing everything we can to ensure citizens are ready to respond in the event of a crisis," a prime minister's spokesperson said.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a significant security reform earlier this month, including plans to raise the number of operational reservists from 40,000 to 100,000 by 2035. During a visit to a military base in eastern France, he said that more investments, military upgrades, and new equipment would be announced shortly.

"Our country and our continent must continue to defend themselves, equip themselves, and prepare if we want to avoid war. This is the choice we have made and will continue to make. No one can say what will happen in the months and years to come," Mr Macron said.