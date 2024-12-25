Sweater Worn By Luigi Mangione Sold Out One Day After His Court Appearance

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, unexpectedly gained attention for his fashion sense after appearing in a Manhattan courtroom. During his arraignment hearing on December 23, 26-year-old Mangione faced 11 New York counts, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and multiple weapons offences. However, attention shifted to his attire, specifically a burgundy sweater. He paired the sweater with a white-collared shirt, light grey slacks, and orange shoes.

Initially believed to be a $1,000 Maison Margiela sweater, it was later identified as a more affordable "washable Merino crewneck sweater" from Nordstrom, the Independent reported. The garment quickly gained attention, leading to a surge in demand. Originally priced at $89.50, it's now on sale for $62.65 with a 30% discount. The stylish sweater comes in seven colours, although the burgundy one that caught everyone's attention is currently out of stock.

The “Washable Merino Crewneck Sweater” that Luigi Mangione wore during his court hearing has been sold out. pic.twitter.com/mKCRblJhoO — free luigi mangione (@pleasmuin) December 23, 2024

The sweater's unexpected popularity highlights the influence of high-profile events on consumer behaviour, even when associated with criminal proceedings.

In court, Mangione pleaded not guilty to all charges. His attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, expressed concerns about him receiving a fair trial due to the intense security presence and New York City Mayor Eric Adams' attendance during his extradition from Pennsylvania.

"They are literally treating him like he is some sort of political fodder, like some sort of spectacle. He was on display for everyone to see in the biggest stage perp walk I've ever seen in my career, it was unnecessary. He's been cooperative with law enforcement... There was no reason for the NYPD and everybody to have these big assault rifles," Ms Agnifilo said.

"It was perfectly choreographed, and what was the New York City Mayor doing at this press conference, your honour? That just made it utterly political," she added.