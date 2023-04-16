Sudan Army, Paramilitary Agree To Open 'Humanitarian Corridor'

56 people have died in the clashes so far.

Sudan's armed forces announced Sunday they had "agreed to a United Nations proposal to open safe passage for humanitarian cases", including the evacuation of wounded, for three hours from 1400 GMT, on the second day of fighting with paramilitaries.

The heavily-armed Rapid Support Forces also put out a statement that they had agreed to the measure, though they said it would last four hours, and both sides maintained their right to "respond in the event of transgressions" from the other side.

