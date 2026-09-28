Submerged Cars, Snakes On Street: Inside Bangkok's Weekend Of Relentless Rain

For many people in Bangkok, the weekend began with the sound of rain and ended with water at their doorsteps. As the floodwaters slowly begin to recede, videos circulating on social media are giving a closer look at how residents have been coping. NDTV has not independently verified these videos.

One video appears to show the courtyard of a flat complex. A black sedan parked near a set of steps is almost fully underwater, with only its roof and rear spoiler showing. Dozens of cars, SUVs and pickup trucks sit deep in the flood, many of them covered above window level.

Another clip, filmed from a balcony, shows rows of submerged cars, pickups and delivery vans between trees and buildings. Bangkok's tall towers are barely visible behind grey mist and heavy rain. A night-time video, shot from inside a car, shows motorcyclists in raincoats pushing through deep, murky water on a flooded road.

One of the more striking clips shows a jet ski speeding down a flooded multi-lane road. The rider makes a sharp turn near a stranded red city bus and partly submerged cars, then carries on. The rider was later arrested by Thai police.

At the Bang Kapi fresh market in eastern Bangkok, traders found a way to keep working. With water reaching up to one metre in places, vendors floated plastic crates, foam boxes and basins filled with produce, fish, meat and vegetables. Shoppers waded through the water with bags to buy essentials, while other vendors set up white canopies on slightly higher pavements.

Other videos doing the rounds appear to show snakes and fish floating in the floodwater on streets, a sign of how far the water has spread through the city.

The flooding also disrupted air travel. A video from Suvarnabhumi Airport shows hundreds of passengers queuing near Gate 1 while Thai Airways staff work through nearly 6,000 delayed bags. Flooding in Bangkok and nearby provinces made it hard for ground-handling staff to reach the airport for their shifts. Baggage carts also broke down, flights ran late, and bags piled up in the terminal.

Thai Airways has brought in office staff, managers and military support to help. Passengers who cannot wait have been told to file a delayed baggage report so that their bags can be delivered to their home or hotel.

Floodwaters in the Thai capital were going down on Monday after almost non-stop rain over the weekend. Some neighbourhoods and major roads were still submerged, however.

The Bangkok Flood Control Centre said the weekend flooding hit 329,000 households, or about 700,000 people. The figures were shared by Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej.

The government declared special holidays for state offices on Monday and Tuesday. It advised state enterprises, financial institutions, private businesses and hospitals to decide for themselves whether to stay open.

Thailand's meteorological agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the country. It warned people, especially in the northern, central and eastern regions, to be ready for possible flash floods, river overflows, forest runoff and landslides, particularly near waterways, foothills and low-lying areas.