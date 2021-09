Local media reported that at least 22 had died in the New York area. (File)

The death count in the New York region from flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida rose to at least 13 on Thursday, officials said.

Police said nine people had died in New York City, while four lost their lives in Elizabeth, New Jersey, a mayoral spokesperson told AFP.

Local media reported that at least 22 had died in the New York area.

