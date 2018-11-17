Stan Lee's Funeral Held In A Private Ceremony 'As Per His Wishes'

Stan Lee died on Monday in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

A private funeral was held for Marvel comics legend Stan Lee, four days after his death.

Mr Lee's POW! Entertainment, in a statement, said he was laid to rest "in accordance with his final wishes."

"As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan's honour," the company said in the statement.

"Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them," the statement continued.

The company has also set up a memorial wall on the website where people can pay their tributes to the comics legend.

A larger tribute is also in the works, the company announced, and more information is set to be shared in "the days to come."

Mr Lee died on Monday in Los Angeles at the age of 95. Countless actors, filmmakers and fans have since been sharing heartfelt condolences dedicated to the late icon.

The creator of Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Avengers and The Incredible Hulk, among an array of well-loved superheroes, Mr Lee had started Marvel comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 with 'Fantastic Four'. He also made cameo appearances in all the Marvel movies.