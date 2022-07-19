Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Withdraws Presidential Candidacy

Minutes before nominations formally opened Sajith Premadasa tweeted that "for the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish" his party will support Dullas Alahapperuma.

Political parties will nominate their candidates for president today. (File)

Colombo:

Sri Lanka's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew from the country's presidential election Tuesday in favour of a ruling party dissident.

Minutes before nominations formally opened Premadasa tweeted that "for the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish" his party will support Dullas Alahapperuma, a former media minister, to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa who resigned last week.

