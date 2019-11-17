Gotabaya Rajapaksa Wins Sri Lanka Presidential Elections: Spokesperson

"We got between 53 to 54 percent (of the vote)," the spokesperson said as official results showed Gotabaya Rajapaksa heading to victory.

World | | Updated: November 17, 2019 09:42 IST
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Wins Sri Lanka Presidential Elections: Spokesperson

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was leading in Sri Lanka's majority Sinhalese areas.


Colombo: 

Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has won the presidency with a clear majority, his spokesman told AFP on Sunday, a day after the polls.

"We got between 53 to 54 percent (of the vote)," Keheliya Rambukwella said as official results showed the 70-year-old heading to victory in Saturday's fiercely contested election.



