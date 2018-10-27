Sri Lanka Live Updates: Ranil Wickremesinghe Says He's Still PM

Sri Lankan soldiers at Mahinda Rajapakse's residence after he was sworn in as PM (AFP)
Sri Lanka's president issued a formal notice for Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down as prime minister and recognise his shock dismissal, in an unfolding constitutional crisis. Hours after sacking his former ally, President Maithripala Sirisena issued gazettes formalising the dramatic move, and the installation of one-time strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister. However, Wickremesinghe continued to occupy Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister, and insisted in a letter to Sirisena that he was still in office. He has said that he can be removed only by parliament where his party enjoys a majority, and also vowed to seek legal action against what he condemned as an unconstitutional move against him.
Here are the live updates on the Sri Lankan constitutional crisis:
Sri Lanka Government Crisis: President's Letter To Prime Minister, Sacking Him
After Mahinda Rajapaksa suddenly took oath as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday, Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena wrote to Ranil Wickremesinghe, saying he had been removed as PM.
"I had appointed you as the prime minister under (article) 42 (1) of the Constitution and as your appointing authority, I write to notice that you have been removed from the post of prime minister," President Sirisena wrote in the letter sacking the incumbent prime minister.
Mark Field, British Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific on Twitter called for all parties to ensure that the constitution is respected, while the US Embassy in Colombo called on all to refrain from violence and follow due process.
Under Sri Lanka's constitution, modelled on the French system of government, the president has executive powers while the prime minister heads the parliament.
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera tweeted that "the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister is unconstitutional and illegal. This is an anti-democratic coup".
Sri Lanka Crisis: Sacked Prime Minister Wickremesinghe Vows To Fight Back
Ranil Wickremesinghe has asserted that the swearing in of Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place is completely "illegal and unconstitutional" and he will prove his majority in the Sri Lankan Parliament.
Mr Wickremesinghe, who is from the United National Party or UNP, vowed to carry on as prime minister despite being removed by President Sirisena. He began his address to the nation yesterday by saying, "I speak to you as your prime minister." He went on to say, "I will continue to be the prime minister. Mahinda Rajapaksa's appointment is unconstitutional."
Sri Lanka Government Crisis: The Gazette Notifications This Morning
Hours after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President Sirisena issued two gazette notices. The first notice was on Mr Wickremesinghe being removed as prime minister and the second on the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaska as the new permeir, Sri Lanka's The Colombo Gazette reported today.
Sri Lanka Crisis - What Happened This Morning
Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena issued two extraordinary gazette notices this morning, declaring controversial leader Mahinda Rajapaksa the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. By doing so, President Sirisena formally recognised Ranil Wickremesinghe's dramatic dismissal as prime minister, leading to a constitutional crisis in the island nation.(Photo: Mahinda Rajapakse (left) was sworn in as Sri Lankan Prime Minister by Maithripala Sirisena)
The United States called on all sides in Sri Lanka to operate within the constitution and refrain from violence as the president's sacking of the prime minister triggered a crisis. Washington also urged the island to move forward on post-war reconciliation after President Maithripala Sirisena installed as prime minster Mahinda Rajapakse.
Maithripala Sirisena installed Sri Lanka's controversial former strongman leader Mahinda Rajapakse as the country's new prime minister Friday, in a shock move that plunged the island into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.
Sri Lanka's former president and new prime minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at a temple after having been sworn in as prime minister in Colombo (AFP)
"I am addressing you as the prime minister of Sri Lanka," Ranil Wickremesinghe told reporters at a nationally televised press conference on Friday night. "I remain as prime minister and I will function as the prime minister."