Sri Lanka Live Updates: Ranil Wickremesinghe Says He's Still PM

Sri Lanka Government Crisis: President's Letter To Prime Minister, Sacking Him





After Mahinda Rajapaksa suddenly took oath as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday, Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena wrote to Ranil Wickremesinghe, saying he had been removed as PM.





"I had appointed you as the prime minister under (article) 42 (1) of the Constitution and as your appointing authority, I write to notice that you have been removed from the post of prime minister," President Sirisena wrote in the letter sacking the incumbent prime minister.