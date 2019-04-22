13 Arrested After Serial Blasts Hit Sri Lanka: Updates

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing at least 207 people.

Sri Lanka imposed a curfew and curbed social media access to prevent "wrong information" from spreading.

New Delhi: 

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing at least 207 people, including dozens of foreigners. The apparently coordinated attacks were the deadliest to hit the country in the decade since the end of a bloody civil war that killed up to 100,000 people and evoked painful memories for many Sri Lankans. They also marked a devastating escalation of violence against the country's Christian minority that has been targeted in the past, but never to such brutal effect. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the government said eight people had been arrested and investigators would look into whether the attackers had "overseas links". Sri Lanka also imposed a nationwide curfew and curbed social media access to prevent "wrong information" from spreading in the country of 21 million people. The powerful blasts -- six in quick succession and then two more hours later -- injured hundreds. At least two of them involved suicide bombers, including one who lined up at a hotel breakfast buffet before unleashing carnage. By late Sunday, the toll stood at 207 dead and 450 people injured.

Here are the updates a day after deadly Sri Lanka bomb blasts:


Apr 22, 2019
07:54 (IST)
Curfew imposed in Sri Lanka following a series of explosions yesterday was lifted at 6 am today, as scheduled.
Apr 22, 2019
07:41 (IST)
13 Arrested In Sri Lanka Bomb Blasts:
Sri Lankan police have arrested 13 men in connection with bomb blasts on churches and hotels that killed more than 200 people, news agency AFP. Authorities have not made public details on those arrested after Sunday's attacks. But a police source told news agency AFP the 13 were detained at two locations in and around Colombo.

The source said the 13 men are from the same radical group.
Apr 22, 2019
07:39 (IST)
2 More Indians Killed In Sri Lanka Serial Bomb Blasts:
Apr 22, 2019
07:32 (IST)
SriLankan Airlines Asks Passengers To Report To Airport Check-In 4 Hours Early:
There were disruptions to flights in Sri Lanka, but the country's national carrier SriLankan has asked leaving passengers to report to check-in counters at least four hours prior to departure because of tight security checks at the Bandaranaike International airport.
Apr 22, 2019
07:21 (IST)
Apr 22, 2019
07:15 (IST)
An improvised pipe bomb discovered close to Colombo's main airport was successfully diffused by the Sri Lanka airforce, news agency AFP quoted the police. A police source told news agency AFP that a "homemade" pipe bomb had been found late Sunday on a road leading towards the main terminal, which remains open with heavy security after deadly attacks on churchs and hotels. 

Airforce spokesperson Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said the IED was believed to be locally manufactured. "It was a crude six-foot pipe bomb that was found by the roadside," an air force spokesman said. "We have removed it and safely defused it at an air force location."
