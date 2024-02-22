Spanish Priest Arrested For Selling Illegal Viagra

Viagra is available from pharmacies under Spanish law

A priest in Spain has been arrested for allegedly selling Viagra illegally from his home. The unnamed man was detained alongside another man on suspicion of selling the medication, as well as "other powerful aphrodisiac substances", BBC reported.

The man was arrested in Spain's western Extremadura region and has appeared in court charged with a criminal offence. The priest's lawyer told local media the allegations were unfounded.

Spanish news outlets reported that the man's arrest in the town of Don Benito followed a months-long investigation into the alleged sale of controlled substances by the priest and a second man.

El Pais claimed the second man who was detained was the priest's romantic partner, and they sold substances to customers from their home. On Monday, the property was placed under police surveillance and raided by the Civil Guard.

The priest's lawyer said "there is no evidence that incriminates" his client and "he did not know anything", according to El Mundo.

Meanwhile, Viagra is available from pharmacies under Spanish law. It is unclear what other substances were the two men selling.

In a statement, the Diocese of Plasencia - which the priest's church belongs to - said it was "waiting for the facts to be clarified" and for the investigation to continue.

It said the church "certainly regret(s) the events described by the pain, suffering and scandal they entail".