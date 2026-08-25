SpaceX Announces $100 Billion 'Spaceport' In US' Louisiana

Elon Musk's SpaceX announced plans to build a massive new facility in the southern US state of Louisiana to launch its highly anticipated Starship megarockets, currently being developed at the company's Texas "Starbase."

"We're committed to investing at least $100 billion and creating more than 3,000 new jobs at Starbase, Louisiana," the company said on its website, with construction at the Gulf Coast facility to begin next year.

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