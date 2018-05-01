South Korea's Moon Asks UN To Verify North's Nuclear Test Site Shutdown

Moon made the request in a phone call Tuesday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Yonhap reported.

World | | Updated: May 01, 2018 13:00 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
South Korea's Moon Asks UN To Verify North's Nuclear Test Site Shutdown

The North had promised to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test before the historic meeting. (File)

SEOUL:   South Korean President Moon Jae-in has asked the United Nations to help verify North Korea's planned shutdown of its nuclear test site, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Tuesday.

Moon made the request in a phone call Tuesday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Yonhap reported.

Comments
Several days before Friday's historic summit between Moon and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the North had promised to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site to "transparently guarantee" its dramatic commitment to stop all nuclear and missile tests.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Korea DenuclearisationKim-Moon Meeting

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................