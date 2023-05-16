South Korean Singer Haesoo, 29, Found Dead, Police Suspect Suicide

South Korean singer Haesoo was found dead at her residence last week. The police discovered a note which is suspected to have been written by the 29-year-old trot singer before her death, reported Naver.

The news of Haesoo's death was announced by her team on May 15. It said, in a statement, that Haesoo died on May 12 and the funeral will be held privately. The team also urged everyone to refrain from spreading false news about the singer. “We express our condolences on the final remaining journey of the deceased,” the statement added.

The police said that a person was found dead at a residence on May 12. Later, it was confirmed that the deceased was singer Haesoo, the report said.

According to South Korean news channel YTN, Haesoo kicked off her singing career in November 2019.

Last month, K-pop star Moonbin, who was a member of the boy band Astro, passed away. The 25-year-old singer was found dead at his home in southern Seoul. Moonbin's label Fantagio Music confirmed his death in a statement but did not disclose the cause.

“On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” the Music label tweeted. It asked people to "refrain from speculative and malicious reports” so that the singer's family could pay their respects in peace.

Moon Bin's death led to an outpour of grief on social media where many expressed disbelief. Moon Bin, who performed as Moonbin, worked as a model and actor before he joined the K-pop boy band Astro. He was also a part of Astro's sub-group named Moonbin & Sanha, which was scheduled to perform at the Dream Concert, one of the largest K-pop joint concerts, in May this year. The band's performance was postponed after the singer's death.