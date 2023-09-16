South Korean Woman Found Guilty Of Stalking Own Daughter, Gets 6 Months In Jail

She claimed that her actions were not deliberate, but the court dismissed her argument.

A woman in South Korea has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation after she was found guilty of stalking and harassing her adult daughter, the Independent reported. While her name has not been revealed, she is said to be in her 50s. The harassment, which occurred from December 2021 to May 2022, involved 306 text messages and 111 phone calls, according to Daejeon District Court documents.

The initial messages were normal and mostly contained ordinary requests like suggesting Bible readings or asking about whereabouts. However, when she did not receive replies from her daughter for a long period of time, the messages became abusive, including derogatory comments about the daughter's sexual behaviour.

Not only that, the woman then resorted to physically stalking her daughter and dropping her at her residence multiple times, unannounced. She also used to peep into her daughter's home.

Despite a police injunction issued last June, the woman trespassed six more times. She claimed that her actions were not deliberate, but the court dismissed her argument.

The court then handed her a prison sentence of six months and also ordered her to complete 40 hours of anti-stalking education.

According to South Korean law, individuals found guilty of stalking can face fines of up to 30 million won (Rs 18,78,008) or imprisonment for a maximum of three years. In March 2021, lawmakers in the country passed a stricter law against stalkers which went into effect in October 2021, as per Straits Times.

In cases where the offender stalks while carrying a weapon, the penalty increases to 50 million won (31,25,083) and a five-year jail sentence.