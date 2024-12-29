Advertisement
At least 85 people were killed when an airliner went off the runway and slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday. Two survivors - one crew member and one passenger - were pulled from the wreckage during an ongoing rescue operation, according to South Korean officials. 

Footage broadcast by South Korea's MBC network showed the Boeing 737-8AS, operated by Jeju Air and travelling from Bangkok to South Korea, touching down on the runway with smoke billowing from its engines. Moments later, the plane was engulfed in flames.

Rescue efforts continue as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

Dec 29, 2024 09:41 (IST)
South Korea Plane Crash Update: Death Count Rises To 85

The death count in the South Korean plane crash rose to 85, reported news agency AFP citing the country's fire agency. 

Dec 29, 2024 09:39 (IST)
South Korea Plane Crash: Jeju Air 'Sincerely Apologises' After Plane Crash

Low-cost carrier Jeju Air apologised on Sunday and vowed to do all it could to help after its plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival. "We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement on its website.

Dec 29, 2024 09:17 (IST)
South Korea Plane Crash: Smoke Seen Rising From Tail Section Of Aircraft That Crashed

Smoke rises from the tail section of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul.

Dec 29, 2024 09:01 (IST)
South Korea Plane Crash Update: 62 Dead, Says Fire Agency

The death count in the South Korean plane crash rose to 62, reported news agency AFP citing the country's fire agency. According to officials, 25 of the victims are male, while 37 are female.

Dec 29, 2024 08:53 (IST)
South Korea's Jeju Air Plane Was Travelling From Bangkok To Muan

According to the online flight tracking website, FlightRadar24, the plane that crashed was travelling from Bangkok to Muan. 

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by Jeju Air, crashed at the Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, killing at least 47 people onboard.

Dec 29, 2024 08:51 (IST)
South Korea Plane Crash: 2 People, A Passenger And A Flight Attendant, Found Alive

Two people, a passenger and a flight attendant, have been found alive so far, in the harrowing plane crash in South Korea.

The rescue operations are underway with authorities trying to evacuate passengers from the rear section of the jet. Emergency services at the airport began operations around 9 am after the aircraft crashed. At least 32 fire trucks and scores of firefighters have been deployed at the crash site.

Dec 29, 2024 08:50 (IST)
South Korea Plane Crash: Devastating Pictures Show Aircraft Engulfed In Flames

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by Jeju Air, crashed at the Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, killing at least 47 people onboard. A harrowing video shows the moment the twin-engine plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a wall. The aircraft immediately burst into flames.

Within seconds, huge black smoke rose into the sky. Visuals also showed flames engulfing parts of the plane.

Dec 29, 2024 08:37 (IST)
47 Killed After Plane With 181 On Board Crashes On South Korea Runway

A plane with 181 people on board crashed at South Korea's Muan airport after it veered off the runway while landing.

Dec 29, 2024 08:34 (IST)
South Korea Plane Crash: Update

47 killed after plane with 181 on board crashes on runway in South Korea. 

Dec 29, 2024 08:28 (IST)
Video: Moment When Plane Went Off Runway, Crashed At South Korea Airport

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by Jeju Air, crashed at the Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, killing at least 29 people onboard.

Dec 29, 2024 08:27 (IST)
28 Killed After Plane With 181 On Board Crashes On South Korea Runway

A plane with 181 people on board crashed at South Korea's Muan airport after it veered off the runway while landing.

South Korea, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan International Airport
