At least 85 people were killed when an airliner went off the runway and slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday. Two survivors - one crew member and one passenger - were pulled from the wreckage during an ongoing rescue operation, according to South Korean officials.
Footage broadcast by South Korea's MBC network showed the Boeing 737-8AS, operated by Jeju Air and travelling from Bangkok to South Korea, touching down on the runway with smoke billowing from its engines. Moments later, the plane was engulfed in flames.
Rescue efforts continue as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.
Low-cost carrier Jeju Air apologised on Sunday and vowed to do all it could to help after its plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival. "We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement on its website.
Smoke rises from the tail section of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul.
Yonhap News Agency is reporting a Jeju Air 737 went off the runway after landing in Muan. This appears to be #7C2216 from Bangkok operated by a 737-800. https://t.co/Nyf9IuyxmA https://t.co/QkNX4B8eNF pic.twitter.com/LCIUktDbHN— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 29, 2024
Two people, a passenger and a flight attendant, have been found alive so far, in the harrowing plane crash in South Korea.
The rescue operations are underway with authorities trying to evacuate passengers from the rear section of the jet. Emergency services at the airport began operations around 9 am after the aircraft crashed. At least 32 fire trucks and scores of firefighters have been deployed at the crash site.
A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by Jeju Air, crashed at the Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, killing at least 47 people onboard. A harrowing video shows the moment the twin-engine plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a wall. The aircraft immediately burst into flames.
Within seconds, huge black smoke rose into the sky. Visuals also showed flames engulfing parts of the plane.
