At least 85 people were killed when an airliner went off the runway and slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday. Two survivors - one crew member and one passenger - were pulled from the wreckage during an ongoing rescue operation, according to South Korean officials.

Footage broadcast by South Korea's MBC network showed the Boeing 737-8AS, operated by Jeju Air and travelling from Bangkok to South Korea, touching down on the runway with smoke billowing from its engines. Moments later, the plane was engulfed in flames.

Rescue efforts continue as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

Follow live updates here: