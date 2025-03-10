First Solar Eclipse Of 2025 This Month, Will It Be Visible From India?

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to occur on March 29. The celestial event takes place when the Moon is closer to Earth and passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth's surface. It will be a partial solar eclipse, covering only a portion of the Sun.

On March 29, the solar eclipse will begin at 2:20 pm (IST) and end at 6:13 pm, lasting approximately four hours. The eclipse will be at its peak at 04:17 pm, reported NASA.

The solar eclipse will be visible from Asia, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, North America, and South America. Unfortunately, it will not be visible from India.

Unlike a lunar eclipse, which can be safely observed with the naked eye, a solar eclipse should not be watched directly. It can result in retinal burns and irreversible eye damage. Wearing appropriate eye protection is always advised when observing a solar eclipse.

NASA has predicted two solar eclipses for 2025. The first is scheduled for March 29, while the second is likely to take place on September 21.

This year, there will also be two lunar eclipses. The first one will occur on March 14, coinciding with the festival of Holi. It will begin at 09:29 am and end at 03:39 pm.

The event will last for an hour and four minutes. The eclipse will reach its peak at 12:29 PM. The celestial event will not be visible from India.

It will be a "Blood Moon", which occurs when the Earth passes directly in front of the Sun and Moon, giving the moon a red appearance. This happens when the Earth's atmosphere bends some sunlight towards the Moon, absorbing all the other colours.

The year's second lunar eclipse will occur on September 7, 2025.