Small Plane With 8 On Board Crashes Into Residential Area In Colombia

There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector in Colombia.

A small plane crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin on Monday, the mayor said.

"There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims," Mayor Daniel Quintero wrote on Twitter, without providing a death count.

Se ha presentado el accidente de una avioneta en el sector de Belen Rosales. Todas las capacidades de la administración se han activado para socorrer a las Victimas. pic.twitter.com/Vj5qaJBc8T — Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) November 21, 2022

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)