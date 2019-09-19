Singapore-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bangladesh

The passengers were shifted to another Singapore-bound flight later (File)

A Singapore-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight today made an emergency landing the airport as the aircraft's wheels failed to retract, an official said.

The airport official said that the flight BG-084 of the country's national flag carrier took off at about 8.45 am on Thursday, carrying 143 passengers on board, Xinhua news agency reported.

Minutes after taking-off, he said that the pilots detected the wheels of the Boeing 737 plane were not folding into the aircraft, forcing them to return for an emergency landing.

The passengers were shifted to another Singapore-bound flight later, he added.

A committee has been formed to investigate into the emergency landing of the Biman flight.

