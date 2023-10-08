'Should Be Cautious': Union Minister Urges Indians In Israel To Stay Safe

Palestinian Health Ministry said 232 people were killed and 1,790 injured in Gaza.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Sunday, urged Indian citizens in Israel to stay safe and get in touch with the Indian Embassy in the event of any assistance.

"Instructions have been already given (to Indians in Israel). An advisory has been issued by the Indian Embassy that all our citizens should be cautious and, for any requirement, they should inform and be in touch with the Indian Embassy," Mr Muraleedharan told ANI.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at 97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," the advisory read.

In a major escalation on Saturday, the terrorist group Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 300 on Sunday, with another 1,864 people reported to be injured.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Reiterating India's position on the terror attacks by Hamas and Israel's ongoing counter-offensive, the Union Minister said, "Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has already mentioned that we are shocked at the terrorist attacks and stand in solidarity with the people of Israel. We have voiced sympathies for the people affected by these attacks."

Over 400 terrorists have been killed inside Gaza, and dozens more have been held captive, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed earlier on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, top IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the searches for Hamas terrorists were underway at several besieged towns.

"As of this hour, there are forces fighting in [Kibbutz] Kfar Aza, there are searches in a large number of towns. There are IDF forces in all towns, there is no town that does not have an IDF force in it," the top spokesman for Israel Defense Forces, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

According to Hagari, the IDF's mission objectives are to evacuate all civilians from border communities in Gaza, put an end to fighting there, manage security barrier breaches, and keep attacking terrorist targets in the Strip.

More than 24 hours after Hamas launched rocket attacks followed by an unprecedented ground assault, firefights between forces and terrorists were ongoing in Kfar Aza, close to the Gaza border. The IDF was attempting to neutralise all terrorists still present, The Times of Israel reported.

An undetermined number of terrorists were captured or killed by security forces and others while some managed to sneak back into Gaza with hostages, including women, children, and senior citizens, according to reports.

Israel launched "Operation Swords of Iron," striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" on the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 232 people were killed and 1,790 injured in Gaza.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)