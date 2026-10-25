12, Including 6 Children, Injured In Shooting Near Florida University

At least 12 people were injured, including six children, in a shooting Saturday near a football stadium in Tallahassee on homecoming weekend for Florida A&M University, authorities said.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters that no arrests had been made.

In a statement, police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out prior to the shooting. It followed a football game in a crowded area.

Eleven of the victims sustained gunshot wounds, and at least three victims sustained serious injuries, according to police.

The university said on social media that the shooting happened near its campus and that it remained safe.

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