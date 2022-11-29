Shocking Photo Shows Migrants Heading To Europe From Nigeria On Ship's Rudder

The picture was posted by Salvamento Maritimo on Twitter

Three men were rescued by the Spanish coastguard after spending 11 days at sea. The men who stowed away on the large ship departed from Lagos, Nigeria and arrived in the Canary Islands. The men had symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to a hospital on the island for medical attention, according to a report by The Guardian.

The picture was posted by Salvamento Maritimo on Twitter on Monday. Three stowaways are shown perched on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker Alithini II.

The caption read when translated to English, "This afternoon, the Salvamar Nunki rescued three stowaways located on the rudder blade of the ship Althini II, anchored in the docks of the port of Las Palmas and coming from Nigeria. They have been transferred to the port and treated by health services."

La Salvamar Nunki ha rescatado esta tarde a tres polizones localizados en la pala del timón del buque Althini II, fondeado en entrediques del puerto de Las Palmas y procedente de Nigeria. Han sido trasladados al puerto y atendidos por servicios sanitarios. pic.twitter.com/1Ei1FieAV3 — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) November 28, 2022

The three migrants were hanging onto the marrow metallic rudder, with their feet dangling just a few feet above the Atlantic Ocean, reported Al Jazeera.

According to The Guardian, the Maltese-flagged Alithini II arrived in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria on Monday afternoon after an 11-day voyage from Lagos in Nigeria, according to Marine Traffic.

The website further said perilous crossing to the canaries from north Africa has increased dramatically since late 201 after checks on the Mediterranean route were tightened.