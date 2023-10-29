'Games We Played': Justin Trudeau Remembers School Friend Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54.

Matthew Perry, the American-Canadian actor, best known for playing the character of Chandler Bing in the TV sitcom 'Friends' died at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles home. The actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house. His death sent shockwaves across the globe. Many celebrities including Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer, Selma Blair, Khloe Kardashian and his co-star Maggie Wheeler offered their condolences. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was Mr Perry's elementary school classmate, also took to social media to express shock over the sudden death of the actor.

"Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved - and you will be missed," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Perry's mother Suzanne Morrison worked as a Press Secretary to Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, who was the then Prime Minister of Canada. Matthew Perry and Justin Trudeau went to elementary school together, as per People Magazine.

In an interview with Jimmy Kennel in 2017, the 'Friends' actor revealed that he along with a friend "beat up" Justin Trudeau when he was in fifth grade. "We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up. ... I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn't want to beat him up."

He added, "I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights in becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said, 'I'm going to rise above this and become Prime Minister.'"

After this interview, the Canadian PM jokingly wrote on social media, "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?"

Meanwhile, the actor died in an "apparent drowning" at his home, a representative for the actor and law enforcement officials told NBC News. Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced the show said in a statement "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many."