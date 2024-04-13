Israeli Army Warns Of 'Consequences' After Iran Seizes Ship Off UAE Coast

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday seized a container ship "related to Zionist regime (Israel) in the Gulf," state media reported. Iran will suffer the "consequences" of escalating the conflict in the region, Israel's army warned Saturday, after Iran announced it had seized a ship linked to Israel in the Gulf.

"Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

"A container ship named 'MCS Aries' was seized by the Sepah (Guards) Navy Special Forces by carrying out a heliborne operation," IRNA state news agency reported, adding that the operation took place "near the Strait of Hormuz" and "this ship has now been directed towards the territorial waters" of Iran.

Security firm Ambrey said it "observed still footage of at least three individuals fast-roping from a helicopter onto what appeared to be a container ship", adding that Iran's Revolutionary Guards "have previously used this method of boarding".

