Epstein's Fashion World Ties To Get 'Cute French Girls, Women As Gifts'

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in 2019, allegedly used his contacts in the fashion and modelling industry to meet young women and girls, according to court records and newly released documents.

Former associates and accusers have said Epstein often used promises of modelling jobs and career opportunities to attract young women, according to CNN.

According to the messages, one scout described a "cute French girl" who would be "happy to meet you," while another said a group of 16- and 17-year-old Scandinavian girls "will be ready for next year."

Other recruiters promoted young women as potential introductions for Epstein, including a 19-year-old Russian model who was described as "ready to travel." In another message, a recruiter referred to a young woman as "the best girl" and wrote, "She's a gift that I had been planning on giving you."

CNN found documents showing that Epstein had close relationships with people in the modelling industry, including agency executives, recruiters and administrators.

Around 2005, Epstein gave French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel access to a $1 million credit line to help him start a modelling agency called MC2 Model Management, according to the BBC.

Some of these women later told investigators and lawmakers that they had been sexually abused by Epstein.

The reports state that Epstein helped some modelling industry insiders by providing money, business contacts, and assistance with US visas for models. In return, some of those industry professionals introduced him to young women, many of whom were foreign models trying to build careers in the US. Several of these women later accused Epstein of sexually abusing them.

At least six people from the modelling industry regularly introduced young models to Epstein, the emails showed.

The documents also show that some people connected to Epstein later faced criminal allegations, while others said they did not know about his abusive behaviour. Many said they viewed him as a legitimate businessman because of his close ties to Les Wexner, the former owner of Victoria's Secret, whose finances Epstein once managed.

One of the most notable figures was Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modelling agent who was accused by several women. Brunel denied the allegations but was arrested in 2020 on charges of raping minors. He died by suicide in a Paris prison in 2022 while awaiting trial.

Another figure who introduced several models to Epstein was Daniel Siad. Two of those women later told CNN that Epstein abused them. Siad said he had no reason to believe the women were in danger when he introduced them to Epstein.

Siad described Epstein as a "chameleon" who misled people about his intentions.

A California police report from 1997 states that a woman believed Epstein could help her get work with Victoria's Secret when he allegedly asked her to undress. "He actually assisted her by pulling her blouse up and pulling her skirt up and groping her buttocks," the report states. No charges were filed against him in that case.

Similar allegations emerged in the early 2000s. Juliette Bryant, a woman from South Africa, told CNN that Epstein promised to help launch her modelling career, but he never helped her secure any work. "He said he'd make my dream come true, but he turned it into a nightmare," she said.

Epstein died on August 10, 2019, while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York. He was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.