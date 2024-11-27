Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks Receive Bomb Threats, FBI Begins Investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI is investigating bomb threats received by several of Donald Trump's nominees selected for key roles in his new administration.

The spokeswoman of the transition team that is looking after the handover process from the Biden Administration to the incoming Trump Administration confirmed the news about claims made by several of the President-elect's nominees and appointees about receiving "bomb threats".

In an official statement, Donald Trump's transition team spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said "Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them."

Ms Leavitt, however, did not give any details of which Trump nominees received these threats, though she said the range of these threats from "swatting" to "bomb threats".

When asked, the FBI confirmed that it was aware of "numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents". The top investigating agency went on to say that "we take all potential threats seriously."

Swatting is the practice in which police are summoned urgently to someone's house under false pretenses.

One of the Trump nominees, Elise Stefanik, who has been selected to be United States' UN Ambassador, said her residence in New York was targeted in a bomb threat. She issued a statement saying she along with her husband and small son were on their way home from Washington DC to celebrate Thanksgiving when they found out about the threat.

